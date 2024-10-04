PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 3.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 751,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,139,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,814,978.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 77,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.