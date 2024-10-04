Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.35. 509,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,493,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock worth $3,481,100. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

