Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $390.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corpay traded as high as $320.19 and last traded at $319.40, with a volume of 116932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.65.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.92.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
