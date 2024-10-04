Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $390.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corpay traded as high as $320.19 and last traded at $319.40, with a volume of 116932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.65.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.92.

Get Corpay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Corpay Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Corpay by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Corpay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.