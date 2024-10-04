TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $138.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as high as $125.56 and last traded at $125.51, with a volume of 229559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TKO. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in TKO Group by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

