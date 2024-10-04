Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $390.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $368.95 and last traded at $370.19. 152,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 951,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.88.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.42 and its 200-day moving average is $398.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

