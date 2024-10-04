Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Michael Tyerman Purchases 5,500 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,708.40).

Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of Filtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £12,343.75 ($16,511.17).

Filtronic Stock Performance

Shares of FTC stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.48. The firm has a market cap of £140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,400.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. Filtronic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.10).

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

