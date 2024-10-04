Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Stephanie Eastment Acquires 1,000 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,920 ($5,243.45).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IEM stock opened at GBX 391 ($5.23) on Friday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £987.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,775.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 386.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 390.57.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is -12,500.00%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Stories

