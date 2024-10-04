Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Pamela Powell Acquires 4,766 Shares

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Powell purchased 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.64 ($6,630.07).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.15. The stock has a market cap of £335.79 million, a P/E ratio of 805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Card Factory’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price objective for the company.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

