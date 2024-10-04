Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Stuart Paynter Purchases 7,365 Shares of Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £19,885.50 ($26,599.12).

Ceres Power Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 273 ($3.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.78. The stock has a market cap of £528.42 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.60. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 126.40 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.80 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.69) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

