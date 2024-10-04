Alexander Paul Blakeley Acquires 511,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 511,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148,190 ($198,220.97).

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.49 million, a PE ratio of -359.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.47. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

About Jadestone Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.