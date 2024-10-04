Alexander Paul Blakeley Acquires 511,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 511,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148,190 ($198,220.97).
Jadestone Energy Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.49 million, a PE ratio of -359.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.47. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.53).
About Jadestone Energy
