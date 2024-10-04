Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Insider James Stewart Buys 25,243 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) insider James Stewart bought 25,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.97 ($26,674.65).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:SEQI opened at GBX 79 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.17. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc has a 52 week low of GBX 72.80 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,900.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

