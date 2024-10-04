Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $289.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at $730,627.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

