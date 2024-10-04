Roth Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 122,626 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after buying an additional 321,020 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
