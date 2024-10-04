Palatin Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Palatin Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palatin Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

PTN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.66% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

