Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24, a PEG ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 197.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Omnicell by 61.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.