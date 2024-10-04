Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$387.80 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

