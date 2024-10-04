Devon Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 34,909 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,865 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

