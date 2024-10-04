Atb Cap Markets Comments on Halliburton’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

