Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

NYSE HP opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

