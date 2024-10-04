iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 120,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,845% compared to the average daily volume of 4,075 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $41.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

