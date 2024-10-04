Zacks Research Comments on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEC. Bank of America lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. KBC Group NV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 199,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 934,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.