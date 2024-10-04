Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE TECK opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,552,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,055,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

