Gaotu Techedu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,342 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,738 put options.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.02 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,665,000. HCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Featured Articles

