Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Meritage Homes Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $21.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $213.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

