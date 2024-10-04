Archer Aviation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 47,363 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 302% compared to the average volume of 11,781 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $2.95 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

