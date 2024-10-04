Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($7.15) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 3.7 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 154.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

