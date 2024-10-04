bluebird bio, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,081 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,013,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

