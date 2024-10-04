Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidmetal Technologies -159.90% -4.35% -4.18% BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Risk and Volatility

Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and BioLargo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidmetal Technologies $510,000.00 80.32 -$2.05 million N/A N/A BioLargo $12.23 million 6.04 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.19

Liquidmetal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLargo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidmetal Technologies and BioLargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liquidmetal Technologies beats BioLargo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods. It offers tooling and prototype parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and engages in product licensing activities. In addition, the company partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquid metal alloy products. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

