Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$8.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90. Insiders purchased a total of 56,782 shares of company stock valued at $481,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NXR.UN opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

