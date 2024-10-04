Reviewing Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -401.39% -66.60% -56.41% Sanara MedTech -9.07% -15.17% -8.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nutriband and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.65%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Nutriband.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutriband and Sanara MedTech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $1.80 million 35.79 -$5.49 million ($0.77) -7.60 Sanara MedTech $72.41 million 3.55 -$4.30 million ($0.59) -50.51

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutriband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Nutriband on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

