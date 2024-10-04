Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.