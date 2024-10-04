Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) vs. DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Financial Contrast

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rezolve AI and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolve AI 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 1 5 14 0 2.65

Volatility & Risk

DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $31.18, suggesting a potential upside of 85.91%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Rezolve AI.

Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rezolve AI and DoubleVerify”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolve AI $145,051.00 352.93 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A DoubleVerify $612.88 million 4.70 $71.47 million $0.38 44.13

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolve AI and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01% DoubleVerify 9.97% 5.70% 4.93%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Rezolve AI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

