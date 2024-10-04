Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$43.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWO shares. Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$45.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.06. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$37.06 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.