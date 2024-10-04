Contrasting George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares George Risk Industries and Powerfleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Risk Industries 34.57% 14.75% 13.21% Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Risk Industries $21.77 million 3.44 $7.56 million $1.35 11.33 Powerfleet $133.74 million 4.00 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -16.06

This table compares George Risk Industries and Powerfleet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

George Risk Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Powerfleet. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Risk Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. 59.8% of George Risk Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for George Risk Industries and Powerfleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Powerfleet has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Powerfleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than George Risk Industries.

Summary

George Risk Industries beats Powerfleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

