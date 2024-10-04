Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pagaya Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at $322,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,232 shares in the company, valued at $965,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,453 shares of company stock valued at $973,545. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PGY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 6.36. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.