Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PGY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 6.36. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
