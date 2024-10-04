Comparing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 7.35% 8.64% 0.54% F.N.B. 18.27% 9.04% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 7 11 0 2.61 F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations for KeyCorp and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

KeyCorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.91, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $15.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and F.N.B.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $5.97 billion 2.59 $967.00 million $0.79 20.72 F.N.B. $1.56 billion 3.15 $485.00 million $1.24 10.99

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KeyCorp pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. F.N.B. pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

F.N.B. beats KeyCorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates community banking branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

