Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $29.20

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on YOU
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clear Secure Price Performance
Shares of YOU stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $33.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clear Secure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.