Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $30.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

OCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of OCS opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Oculis had a negative net margin of 7,679.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

