Analysts Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $56.27

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $45.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.