Analysts Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) PT at $1,626.83

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,626.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,565.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,562.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,556.95. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

