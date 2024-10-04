Brokerages Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price at $58.18

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.90.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ NXT opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Nextracker has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
