Reviewing DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSV A/S and Hafnia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hafnia has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Given Hafnia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DSV A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.5%. DSV A/S pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.2% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 7.10% 15.95% 7.39% Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV A/S and Hafnia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $21.88 billion 2.17 $1.79 billion $3.89 28.48 Hafnia $2.97 billion 1.28 $793.28 million N/A N/A

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hafnia.

Summary

Hafnia beats DSV A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.