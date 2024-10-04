Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $12.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immuneering

Immuneering Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.45.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.