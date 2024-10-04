Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.21%.

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $12,006,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 92,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

