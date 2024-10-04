Comparing BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF)

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and NewGenIvf Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $174,100.00 62.61 -$14.41 million ($2.31) -0.70 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.47 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

NewGenIvf Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -6,898.28% -107.65% -88.32% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 63.07, indicating that its stock price is 6,207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioRestorative Therapies and NewGenIvf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioRestorative Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,018.01%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

