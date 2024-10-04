Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $50.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen Stock Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,425,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.