Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BKH opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 77.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

