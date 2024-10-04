Brokerages Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Price Target at C$40.67

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at C$38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.01. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

