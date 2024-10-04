SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) vs. Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Critical Survey

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SVB Financial Group and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bank 0 5 6 1 2.67

Profitability

Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Cadence Bank 24.42% 8.82% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Cadence Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Cadence Bank $921.95 million 6.05 $542.30 million $3.13 9.79

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bank.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats SVB Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.