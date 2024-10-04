Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Price Target at $14.67

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 41,626.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

